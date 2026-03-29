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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Face Magic On March 29

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, March 29. Poeltl's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 119-106 win over the Pelicans on March 27, Poeltl totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds. Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.8 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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