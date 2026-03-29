Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Face Magic On March 29

In his last action, a 119-106 win over the Pelicans on March 27, Poeltl totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds. Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.8 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

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