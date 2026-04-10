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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Take On Knicks On April 10

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the New York Knicks on Friday, April 10. Poeltl's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Poeltl put up six points in his last action, a 128-114 win over the Heat on April 9. Poeltl is averaging 10.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.3 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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