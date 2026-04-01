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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Face Kings On April 1

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, April 1. Poeltl's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Poeltl recorded 13 points in a 127-116 loss to the Pistons. Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 121.1 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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