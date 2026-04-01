Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Face Kings On April 1

In his last game on March 31, Poeltl recorded 13 points in a 127-116 loss to the Pistons. Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 121.1 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the league.

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