Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Take On Heat On April 9

Last time out on April 7, Poeltl posted 17 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 121-95 win over the Heat. Poeltl is averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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