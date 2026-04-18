Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 136-101 win over the Nets on April 12, Poeltl totaled 11 points and two steals. Poeltl averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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