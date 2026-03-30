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Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers

Jake LaRavia

Los Angeles Lakers • #12 SF

Jake Laravia And Lakers Square Off Against Wizards On March 30

Jake Laravia and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Washington Wizards on Monday, March 30. Laravia's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Laravia recorded in a 116-99 win over the Nets. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 124 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake LaRavia

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