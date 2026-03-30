Jake Laravia And Lakers Square Off Against Wizards On March 30

In his last game on March 27, Laravia recorded in a 116-99 win over the Nets. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 124 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

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