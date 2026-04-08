Jake Laravia And Lakers Take On Thunder On April 7

Laravia had 14 points and two steals in his last game, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 107.5 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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