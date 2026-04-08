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Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers

Jake LaRavia

Los Angeles Lakers • #12 SF

Jake Laravia And Lakers Take On Thunder On April 7

Jake Laravia and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, April 7. Laravia's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Laravia had 14 points and two steals in his last game, a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks on April 5. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 107.5 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake LaRavia

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