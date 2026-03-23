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Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers

Jake LaRavia

Los Angeles Lakers • #12 SF

Jake Laravia And Lakers Square Off Against Pistons On March 23

Jake Laravia and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 23. Laravia's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Laravia had in his most recent action, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake LaRavia

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