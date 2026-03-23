Jake Laravia And Lakers Square Off Against Pistons On March 23

Laravia had in his most recent action, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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