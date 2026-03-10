FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Play Wizards On March 10

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. Jaquez's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jaquez tallied 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his most recent appearance, a 121-110 win over the Pistons on March 8. Jaquez is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

