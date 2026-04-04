Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Square Off Against Wizards On April 4

In his last appearance, a 147-129 loss to the Celtics on April 1, Jaquez put up 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 124.3 points per game.

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