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Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Square Off Against Wizards On April 4

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, April 4. Jaquez's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 147-129 loss to the Celtics on April 1, Jaquez put up 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 124.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

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