Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Play Raptors On April 9

Jaquez had eight points and six rebounds in his most recent game, a 121-95 loss to the Raptors on April 7. Jaquez is averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.9 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

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