Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Take On Lakers On March 19

Jaquez had six points and six assists in his last action, a 136-106 loss to the Hornets on March 17. Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per contest.

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