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Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Take On Lakers On March 19

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 19. Jaquez's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Jaquez had six points and six assists in his last action, a 136-106 loss to the Hornets on March 17. Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

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