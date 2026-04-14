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Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Play Hornets In Play-In Game

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Jaquez's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, Jaquez posted 26 points and five assists in a 143-117 win over the Hawks. Jaquez averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.2 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

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