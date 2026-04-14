Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Play Hornets In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 12, Jaquez posted 26 points and five assists in a 143-117 win over the Hawks. Jaquez averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.2 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

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