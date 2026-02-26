FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Square Off Against 76ers On Feb. 26

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Jaquez's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Jaquez put up nine points in his last action, a 128-117 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 24. Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.9 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Miami HeatRecent Miami Heat Player News

View All Miami Heat Player News