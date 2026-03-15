Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Play Thunder On March 15

Last time out on March 13, McDaniels posted 15 points in a 127-117 win over the Warriors. McDaniels is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.8 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

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