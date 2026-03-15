FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves • #3 PF

Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Play Thunder On March 15

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 15. McDaniels' points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, McDaniels posted 15 points in a 127-117 win over the Warriors. McDaniels is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.8 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaden McDaniels

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News