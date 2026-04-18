Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Face Nuggets In Game 1

McDaniels put up 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in his most recent action, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.9 points per contest.

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