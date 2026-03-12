FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaden Hardy
Washington Wizards

Jaden Hardy

Washington Wizards • #8 SG

Jaden Hardy And Wizards Square Off Against Magic On March 12

Jaden Hardy and the Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 12. Hardy's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 150-129 loss to the Heat on March 10, Hardy had 17 points. Hardy is averaging 8.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 113.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaden Hardy

