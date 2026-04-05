Jabari Smith And Rockets Square Off Against Warriors On April 5

In his last game, a 140-106 win over the Jazz on April 3, Smith put up 18 points. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per contest.

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