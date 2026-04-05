FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Square Off Against Warriors On April 5

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, April 5. Smith's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 140-106 win over the Jazz on April 3, Smith put up 18 points. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News