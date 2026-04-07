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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Square Off Against Suns On April 7

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 7. Smith's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Smith had 23 points and nine rebounds in his most recent action, a 117-116 win over the Warriors on April 5. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are conceding 111.3 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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