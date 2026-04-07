Jabari Smith And Rockets Square Off Against Suns On April 7

Smith had 23 points and nine rebounds in his most recent action, a 117-116 win over the Warriors on April 5. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are conceding 111.3 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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