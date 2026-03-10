FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Face Raptors On March 10

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 10. Smith's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 145-120 loss to the Spurs on March 8, Smith put up 17 points. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News