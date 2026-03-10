Jabari Smith And Rockets Face Raptors On March 10

In his most recent game, a 145-120 loss to the Spurs on March 8, Smith put up 17 points. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.