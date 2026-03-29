Jabari Smith And Rockets Play Pelicans On March 29

Smith put up 21 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies on March 27. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.3 points per game.

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