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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Play Pelicans On March 29

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 29. Smith's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith put up 21 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies on March 27. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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