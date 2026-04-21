Jabari Smith And Rockets Play Lakers In Game 2

In his last action, a 107-98 loss to the Lakers on April 18, Smith had 16 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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