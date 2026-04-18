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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 1

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Smith's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10, Smith tallied 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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