Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 1

In his last appearance, a 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves on April 10, Smith tallied 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.

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