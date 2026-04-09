Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On 76ers On April 9

Last time out on April 7, Smith posted 20 points and six rebounds in a 119-105 win over the Suns. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are conceding 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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