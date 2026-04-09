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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On 76ers On April 9

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, April 9. Smith's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Smith posted 20 points and six rebounds in a 119-105 win over the Suns. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are conceding 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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