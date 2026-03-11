FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 11

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 11. Walter's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Walter posted six points and two steals in a 113-99 loss to the Rockets. Walter is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja'Kobe Walter

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News