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Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Play Knicks On April 10

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the New York Knicks on Friday, April 10. Walter's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Walter tallied seven points in his last appearance, a 128-114 win over the Heat on April 9. Walter is averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.3 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja'Kobe Walter

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