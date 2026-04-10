Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Play Knicks On April 10

Walter tallied seven points in his last appearance, a 128-114 win over the Heat on April 9. Walter is averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.3 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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