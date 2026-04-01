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Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Kings On April 1

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, April 1. Walter's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31, Walter totaled three points, four assists and three steals. Walter is averaging 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 27th in the league in points allowed, conceding 121.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja'Kobe Walter

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