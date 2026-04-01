Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Kings On April 1

In his last game, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31, Walter totaled three points, four assists and three steals. Walter is averaging 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 27th in the league in points allowed, conceding 121.1 points per contest.

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