Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Square Off Against Heat On April 9

Walter tallied nine points and seven rebounds in his most recent action, a 121-95 win over the Heat on April 7. Walter is averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.5 points per contest.

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