Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Heat On April 7

Walter tallied 16 points and two steals in his last appearance, a 115-101 loss to the Celtics on April 5. Walter is averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.4 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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