Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Grizzlies On April 3
Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, April 3. Walter's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 123-115 loss to the Kings on April 1, Walter put up eight points and three steals. Walter is averaging 7.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.