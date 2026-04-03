Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Grizzlies On April 3

In his most recent game, a 123-115 loss to the Kings on April 1, Walter put up eight points and three steals. Walter is averaging 7.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.5 points per contest.

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