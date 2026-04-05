Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Square Off Against Celtics On April 5

In his last action, a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies on April 3, Walter put up seven points, eight rebounds and two steals. Walter is averaging 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.1 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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