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Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Square Off Against Celtics On April 5

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, April 5. Walter's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies on April 3, Walter put up seven points, eight rebounds and two steals. Walter is averaging 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.1 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja'Kobe Walter

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