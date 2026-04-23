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Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 3

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Walter's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 20, Walter put up 14 points in a 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja'Kobe Walter

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