Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 3

Last time out on April 20, Walter put up 14 points in a 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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