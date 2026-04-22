Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Face Magic In Game 2

Last time out on April 19, Stewart recorded three points in a 112-101 loss to the Magic. Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are surrendering 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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