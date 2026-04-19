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Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart

Detroit Pistons • #28 C

Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 1

Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Stewart's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, Stewart recorded 16 points in a 133-121 win over the Pacers. Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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