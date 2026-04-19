Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 1

Last time out on April 12, Stewart recorded 16 points in a 133-121 win over the Pacers. Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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