Isaiah Joe And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 2

Joe totaled nine points in his last game, a 119-84 win over the Suns on April 19. Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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