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Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Joe

Oklahoma City Thunder • #11 SG

Isaiah Joe And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 2

Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Joe's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Joe totaled nine points in his last game, a 119-84 win over the Suns on April 19. Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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