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Isaiah Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers

Isaiah Jackson

Los Angeles Clippers • #23 PF

Isaiah Jackson And Clippers Face Pacers On March 27

Isaiah Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 27. Jackson's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Jackson put up 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 119-94 win over the Raptors. Jackson is averaging 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Jackson

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