Isaiah Jackson And Clippers Face Pacers On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Jackson put up 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 119-94 win over the Raptors. Jackson is averaging 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.7 points per contest.

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