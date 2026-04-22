Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 2

In his last action, a 119-84 win over the Suns on April 19, Hartenstein totaled eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.1 points per contest.

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