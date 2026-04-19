Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Face Suns In Game 1

In his last game, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8, Hartenstein had 10 points and seven rebounds. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are giving up 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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