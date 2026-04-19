Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Face Suns In Game 1
Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Hartenstein's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his last game, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8, Hartenstein had 10 points and seven rebounds. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Suns are giving up 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.