Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers On April 2

In his last action, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29, Hartenstein put up six points and 13 rebounds. Hartenstein is averaging 9.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.7 points per contest.

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