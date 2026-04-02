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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers On April 2

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, April 2. Hartenstein's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29, Hartenstein put up six points and 13 rebounds. Hartenstein is averaging 9.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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