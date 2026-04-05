Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Take On Jazz On April 5

Hartenstein tallied seven points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 139-96 win over the Lakers on April 2. Hartenstein is averaging 9.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.6 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

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