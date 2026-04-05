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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Take On Jazz On April 5

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 5. Hartenstein's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Hartenstein tallied seven points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 139-96 win over the Lakers on April 2. Hartenstein is averaging 9.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.6 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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