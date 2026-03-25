Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Face Celtics On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Hartenstein recorded 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 123-103 win over the 76ers. Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107 points per contest.

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