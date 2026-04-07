Isaac Okoro And Bulls Square Off Against Wizards On April 7

Okoro tallied 10 points, five assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5. Okoro is averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 124.6 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

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