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Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro

Chicago Bulls • #35 SF

Isaac Okoro And Bulls Square Off Against Wizards On April 7

Isaac Okoro and the Chicago Bulls play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, April 7. Okoro's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okoro tallied 10 points, five assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5. Okoro is averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 124.6 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Okoro

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