Isaac Okoro And Bulls Play Suns On April 5

In his most recent appearance, a 136-96 loss to the Knicks on April 3, Okoro had seven points and three steals. Okoro is averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.3 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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