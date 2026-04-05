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Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro

Chicago Bulls • #35 SF

Isaac Okoro And Bulls Play Suns On April 5

Isaac Okoro and the Chicago Bulls play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, April 5. Okoro's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 136-96 loss to the Knicks on April 3, Okoro had seven points and three steals. Okoro is averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.3 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Okoro

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