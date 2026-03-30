Isaac Okoro And Bulls Play Spurs On March 30

In his last game on March 28, Okoro posted seven points and three blocks in a 125-124 loss to the Grizzlies. Okoro is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

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