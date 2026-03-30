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Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro

Chicago Bulls • #35 SF

Isaac Okoro And Bulls Play Spurs On March 30

Isaac Okoro and the Chicago Bulls play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 30. Okoro's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 28, Okoro posted seven points and three blocks in a 125-124 loss to the Grizzlies. Okoro is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Okoro

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