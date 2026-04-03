Isaac Okoro And Bulls Play Knicks On April 3

Okoro tallied 14 points in his last action, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1. Okoro is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.