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Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro

Chicago Bulls • #35 SF

Isaac Okoro And Bulls Play Knicks On April 3

Isaac Okoro and the Chicago Bulls play the New York Knicks on Friday, April 3. Okoro's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Okoro tallied 14 points in his last action, a 145-126 loss to the Pacers on April 1. Okoro is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Okoro

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