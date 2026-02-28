FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Face Wizards On Feb. 28

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Feb. 28. Quickley's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 25, Quickley put up 20 points in a 110-107 loss to the Spurs. Quickley leads his team in assists with 5.9 per game, and averages 17.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Wizards are surrendering 122.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

