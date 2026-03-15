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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Play Pistons On March 15

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 15. Quickley's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Quickley had 17 points in his last game, a 122-115 win over the Suns on March 13. Quickley leads his squad in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 17.3 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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