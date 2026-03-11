FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Square Off Against Pelicans On March 11

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 11. Quickley's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 113-99 loss to the Rockets on March 10, Quickley put up 12 points and six assists. Quickley leads his squad in assists with 6.1 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Pelicans rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Immanuel Quickley

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News