Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Face Knicks On April 10

Last time out on April 9, Quickley recorded 11 points and four assists in a 128-114 win over the Heat. Quickley leads his team in assists with 5.9 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.3 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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