FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Face Knicks On April 10

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the New York Knicks on Friday, April 10. Quickley's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 9, Quickley recorded 11 points and four assists in a 128-114 win over the Heat. Quickley leads his team in assists with 5.9 per game, and averages 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.3 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Immanuel Quickley

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News