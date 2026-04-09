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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Play Heat On April 9

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Miami Heat on Thursday, April 9. Quickley's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Quickley put up three points, four assists and two steals in a 121-95 win over the Heat. Quickley paces his team in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 118.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Immanuel Quickley

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