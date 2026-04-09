Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Play Heat On April 9

Last time out on April 7, Quickley put up three points, four assists and two steals in a 121-95 win over the Heat. Quickley paces his team in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 118.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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